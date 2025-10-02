Kremlin dismisses as no news reports about US providing Ukraine with intelligence online

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed reports about the United States providing Ukraine with intelligence online as nothing new.

"The United States has been providing Ukraine with intelligence online continuously. There is no novelty to it," Peskov said when asked to comment on reports claiming that Washington will supply Kiev with intelligence on targets within Russia.

Even though the latest information came from a media outlet, reports "just don’t appear out of the blue, as experience shows," he added.

While one can only speculate what type of intelligence is being shared, "an exchange of intelligence or rather the transfer of intelligence is well underway, involving all NATO and US infrastructure networks for the collection and delivery of intelligence to Ukraine," Peskov concluded.