ST. PETERSBURG, October 1. /TASS/. Unlike the United States, which follows a "divide and rule" approach in Latin America, Russia pursues cooperation on an equal and respectful basis, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has said.

"The United States in Latin America is applying the old ‘divide and rule’ method. In contrast, Russia ensures equal and respectful cooperation based on mutual benefit, steadfast adherence to international law, the inviolability of state sovereignty, and non-interference in internal affairs," he stated at the 7th international forum Russia and Ibero-America in a Turbulent World: From Common Challenges to Joint Solutions, held in St. Petersburg from October 1 to 3.

Ryabkov noted that Russia offers the region cooperation rooted in pragmatism, free of any ideological constraints.

"For us, Latin America and the Caribbean are a distinct civilizational entity, formed on the remnants of colonial systems, which in the modern, rapidly reconfiguring polycentric world represents one of its emerging poles," he added. "Russia’s interests are served by unity, a consolidated position on global platforms, and the forward progress of integration projects. Not a single country in the region — with the exception of the Bahamas — has joined anti-Russian sanctions or succumbed to pressure to supply weapons to the Kiev regime," Ryabkov emphasized.

The forum is organized by St. Petersburg State University and the Institute of Latin American Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences.