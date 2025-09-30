Most of 339 children on Ukraine's list turned out to be adults or outside Russia — Lavrov

SOCHI, September 30. /TASS/. Most of the 339 children on the list handed over by the Ukrainian side in Istanbul turned out to be either adults or outside Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on the sidelines of the 22nd annual meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club.

"The Ukrainians have long claimed that tens of thousands of children have disappeared and that Russia has 'evacuated' them. When the Russian and Ukrainian delegations met again in Istanbul, our delegation insisted: please give us a list of these children, that’s a serious matter. After much persuasion, the Ukrainians handed over a list of 339 children. Of these, the majority turned out to be adults, not children, and were not even present on Russian territory. The majority ended up not in Russia, but in Europe," Lavrov said.

Therefore, according to the top Russian diplomat, these humanitarian issues must be resolved fairly. Russia lauds Brazil for advocating exactly this approach, Lavrov stressed.

"Regarding the political aspects of the settlement, we are explaining to our Brazilian colleagues and other BRICS colleagues the approaches that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin has repeatedly voiced: the most important thing for a sustainable settlement is to address the root causes of the conflict, eliminate the threats to the security of the Russian Federation that the West has created using the Ukrainian regime, and fully restore the rights of the Russian and Russian-speaking population, which are legally prohibited in Ukraine. So, we will continue to cooperate," he added.

Lavrov also mentioned that Russia has "very close relations with its Brazilian friends.".