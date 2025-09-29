Chisinau violates every conceivable legal norm during parliamentary elections — diplomat

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The Moldovan authorities violated every conceivable and inconceivable provision of international law during the parliamentary elections, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS.

"Literally every day, we regularly recorded a huge number of violations by the Chisinau regime and its foreign sponsors of Moldovan legislation itself, electoral norms that exist in Moldova itself, all conceivable and inconceivable international legal provisions on the conduct of elections in democratic countries," the diplomat said in response to a question about initial assessments of the elections in the country.

She noted that Sandu and her regime had literally "destroyed freedom of choice, pluralism, and freedom of speech in Moldova, which are among the cornerstones of a democratic society, without which fair, normal, and transparent elections are simply impossible."

About Moldovan elections

Parliamentary elections were held in Moldova on September 28. According to preliminary data from the Moldovan Central Election Commission, the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) retains control of parliament, receiving 55 seats in the 101-seat legislature. The Patriotic Bloc has 26 seats, the pro-European bloc Alternative has eight seats, and Our Party and Democracy at Home have six each. However, the final results are yet to be announced by the Central Election Commission.