LUGANSK, September 29. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky’s calls for resolving the conflict in Donbass were merely catchphrases during Ukraine’s 2019 presidential campaign, the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) Head Leonid Pasechnik told TASS, adding that Zelensky, who orders strikes on civilians in Donbass and Novorossiya, as a war criminal, "must face punishment."

"Zelensky is one of the functionaries of the puppet Kiev regime, which is completely controlled by the West. While promising a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Donbass, he never actually meant to carry it out. His slogans were only needed to win voter backing, but he had no genuine intention of ending the war. He is a war criminal who must face punishment," Pasechnik said.

Zelensky assumed the presidency of Ukraine on May 20, 2019. His term as Ukrainian leader expired on May 20, 2024. However, last year, Ukraine canceled presidential elections, citing martial law and nationwide mobilization.