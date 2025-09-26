MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has predicted the imminent outbreak of World War III, if Hungarian media reports about Kiev's plans to stage a false flag operation in Romania and Poland are confirmed.

In her Telegram channel, she drew attention to reports in several Hungarian media outlets about Vladimir Zelensky's plans to carry out sabotage in Romania and Poland with the aim of blaming Russia.

"His office on Bankovaya Street is preparing its own version of the 'Gleiwitz incident' - with the aim of creating a casus belli for a war between Russia and NATO," she explained. "If all this is confirmed, then we must admit: never in modern times has Europe been so close to the outbreak of World War III.".