Russia imposes sanctions on British politicians, 'experts' — MFA

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russia imposed sanctions on figures from the British political establishment and `expert’ community in response to London’s continued confrontational course, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The list includes individuals advocating for a tougher sanctions pressure on Russia and engaged in London’s subversive activities towards Russia, including the fabrication of anti-Russia materials and the spreading of pseudo-expert reviews of our country," the ministry explained.

Among other people, the sanctions affected James Byrne, co-founder and CEO of the Open Source Center think tank, Anna Deibel-Jung, Deputy Director of the Office of Trade Sanctions Implementation (OTSI) within the Department for Business and Trade, David Doogan, a member of the House of Commons from the Scottish National Party, and Max Petrokofsky, the head for Sectoral Sanctions (Trade) at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

In addition, a number of officials from the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation at the Treasury were sanctioned, too.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, London "has not abandoned the hope of inflicting a strategic defeat on our country with the help of the Kiev regime under its sway. To extend the `Ukraine project’ which has suffered one defeat after another, Britain in recent days resorted to its tools of the manipulation of consciousness by launching yet another bout of anti-Russian spy fever and raising allegations about a `military threat’ being posed to Europe and a pompous announcement of economic restrictions that actually harm the British economy itself," the ministry said.

Any attempts by London to discredit or `isolate’ Russia will be met with a firm and tough response, the Russian Foreign Ministry warned. "We would like to point out again that Britain’s efforts to discredit or isolate Russia on the international stage, including in the context of the special military operation, will inevitably meet with a firm and strong response," the ministry noted.

Work on expanding the Russian stop list will continue, the ministry added, citing the UK’s "destructive policy of escalating tensions in Europe and worldwide.".