DONETSK, September 25. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops, when retreating from a number of territories in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, were rigging children’s bodies with mines, military expert Igor Kimakovsky told TASS.

"Moves by our opponent each time stun with their cynicism. In the Dnepropetrovsk Region, the Ukrainian side was noticed in rigging with mines the bodies not only of their own troops and civilians but even children," Kimakovsky said.

He explained that this way the Ukrainian armed forces are trying to exploit Russian soldiers’ humanitarian approach.