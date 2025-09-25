Lavrov meets Swiss foreign minister at UNGA

UNITED NATIONS, September 25. /TASS/. The Russian and Swiss foreign ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Ignazio Cassis, respectively, held talks on the sidelines of the High-level Week of the UN General Assembly (UNGA).

The two top diplomats shook hands before starting their talks. The Swiss foreign minister asked his Russian counterpart how he was doing, to which Lavrov replied: "I am fine - in biological terms."

At the meeting, Lavrov told Cassis that Bern no longer has the reputation of a neutral mediator, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement released on its website.

"The Russian side emphasized that Switzerland has lost the status of a respected neutral mediator. The unfriendly policy course toward Russia being pursued by the [Swiss] Confederation cannot but be taken into account in building the Russian policies toward Switzerland," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, the two top diplomats also discussed the activity of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) ahead of Switzerland’s chairpersonship of this organization in 2026. The Russian Foreign Ministry described the situation at the OSCE as dire as it said that the OSCE’s role in ensuring security and cooperation had diminished.—0—kri.