MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Russian troops are on the cusp of liberating Kirovsk (Ukrainian name - Zarechnoye) in the north of the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

TASS has gathered key information about the effort.

Liberation’s progress

- The Battlegroup West’s units took the enemy by surprise, making a beeline across the Zherebets River and penetrating deep into Ukraine’s defensive lines, the Defense Ministry said.

- According to the ministry’s information, Russian forces are currently mopping up Kirovsk in the direction of Krasny Liman, clearing it of the remaining forces of the Ukrainian army’s 63rd mechanized brigade.

- Kirovsk is surrounded by woodland and hills, which hampered the advance of Russian forces.

Ukrainian tactics

- Ukraine has amassed significant manpower near Kirovsk, amounting to three brigades, or 19 battalions in total, the ministry said.

- As the defense ministry stated, Ukrainian troops in Kirovsk are turning every house and cellar into a well-fortified post, a tactic that has become commonplace.