GENEVA, September 23. /TASS/. The international community and relevant human rights institutions must condemn Ukraine's policy of glorifying Nazism and whitewashing Nazi criminals, Russian representative Ilya Barmin said at the 60th session of the UN Human Rights Council (HRC), which is being held in Geneva from September 8 to October 8.

Barmin remarked that one of the attributes of modern Ukraine "has become aggressive nationalism."

"At the state level, a policy of glorifying Nazism and whitewashing Nazi criminals recognized as such by the Nuremberg Tribunal is being pursued," he emphasized. Monuments and memorial plaques are erected for Adolf Hitler's accomplices, including Stepan Bandera and Roman Shukhevich, and streets and stadiums are named in their honor, while the brutal murders of thousands of civilians by Ukrainian nationalists are "presented as a pseudo-struggle for freedom," he said.

Barmin recalled that neo-Nazi groups openly operate in Ukraine, and radical nationalist groups hold annual torchlight processions. Hateful propaganda, the main target of which is ethnic Russians, is also thriving, he diplomat added. "Children are indoctrinated from an early age to hate Russia, taught to 'kill Russians,' and glorify Ukrainian Nazi collaborators who are depicted as national heroes," Barmin noted. "We once again call on the sound forces of the international community, as well as relevant international human rights mechanisms and institutions, to condemn the barbaric, misanthropic policies being carried out by the Kiev authorities at the instigation of their Western overseers," the Russian representative stated.