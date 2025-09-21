MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. European countries are doing everything possible to escalate tensions in Ukraine and push Vladimir Zelensky to continue military operations, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Unfortunately, on one side we have the Kiev regime, and on the other, European countries that are doing everything they can to fuel escalation. They are doing everything possible to prolong the war and encourage Zelensky to do so," Peskov told VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.

He stressed that Russia will continue to advocate for a peaceful resolution to the conflict. "We are counting on the United States, and on President Donald Trump personally, to make efforts to help in this matter. Well, we’ll see what comes of it," Peskov added.