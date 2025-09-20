Russia to continue assistance to South Ossetia in ensuring national security — Putin

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Russia will continue to provide all possible assistance to South Ossetia in ensuring national security, President Vladimir Putin said in a congratulatory telegram to President of the Republic of South Ossetia Alan Gagloyev on the Republic Day.

"I am confident that the relations of good-neighborliness and alliance existing between our nations will continue to develop fruitfully. I would like to confirm that Russia will continue to provide all possible assistance to South Ossetia in ensuring national security, as well as in solving urgent problems of socio-economic development," the telegram says as published on the Kremlin’s website.

The head of State noted that Republic Day has become a symbol of the courage and fortitude of the South Ossetian people, who defended their legitimate right to freedom and independence in a stubborn struggle.

"I sincerely wish you good health and success in your government activities, and peace and prosperity to all your fellow citizens," he concluded.

Proclamation of the Republic

On September 20, South Ossetia celebrates a national holiday - the 35th anniversary of the proclamation of the republic. On this day in 1990, the Council of People's Deputies of the South Ossetian Autonomous Region adopted a declaration on sovereignty of the South Ossetian Soviet Democratic Republic (South Ossetia) as part of the USSR, the declaration also affirmed "state sovereignty as the supremacy, independence and completeness of state power within the borders of its territory, the legitimacy of its laws, the independence of the republic in foreign relations.".