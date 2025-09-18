US hopes to agree next negotiations on work of diplomatic missions with Russia — embassy

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Washington expects to coordinate with Moscow the next negotiations on the work of diplomatic missions when it is convenient for both sides, a US Embassy source told Izvestia.

"The United States considers the channel of communication on bilateral relations as a constructive platform for permanent negotiations on the stabilization of work of our diplomatic missions. Our talks with our Russian colleagues are focused on restoring the work of our embassies in Moscow and Washington, rather than on the broader normalization or improvement of our relations. We expect to continue these negotiations in the future, when it is convenient for both sides," the source said.