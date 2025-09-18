Putin describes future generation of Russian politicians

NOVO-OGARYOVO, September 18. /TASS/. Key positions within Russia’s leadership must be occupied by individuals who are fearless in their dedication to serving the Motherland. Such steadfast and courageous people will be capable of replacing the current leadership, President Vladimir Putin emphasized during a meeting with leaders of parliamentary factions.

Expressing his views amid discussions on the participation of veterans from the special military operation in upcoming elections, Putin stated: "We must seek out, identify, and nominate individuals who have no fear in their service to the Motherland and who are willing to risk their health and lives. These are the people who should be promoted to positions of leadership. They will be our future successors. We need to consider this carefully. Thank you for proposing such candidates."

He further noted, "I am aware that combat veterans are joining your ranks. I am confident they will contribute positively to the work of political parties - both on the local and national levels, including the State Duma and federal government agencies."