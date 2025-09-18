Trump’s disappointment on Ukraine stems from desire for quick fixes — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s frustration with the pace of resolving the Ukrainian crisis is linked to his tendency to seek rapid solutions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"When President Trump says he is disappointed, it seems to me — I can’t say that I know him very well, of course, but I have spoken with him several times, and I have formed a certain impression — that this is partly because he wants quick solutions," Lavrov said in an interview with Channel One. "As he keeps pointing out, listing global conflicts that have lasted for decades, in which he has tried to play a positive role, he believes it is possible to resolve them quickly. In some cases, this may be possible, but in others, it is not," Lavrov said.

He recalled that Trump, "as he himself constantly underlines, is a man of action, deals, and business," who is accustomed to "negotiating quickly, as merchants did in Russia, in the Russian Empire: they shook hands, and by next day everything that had been agreed upon was implemented."

"The Israeli-Palestinian conflict is a separate issue. It is a tragedy, a humanitarian catastrophe, like many other crises on Earth. Trump and his team strive to take the initiative to reconcile irreconcilable opponents — who can object to the fact that peace is better than war," the Russian foreign minister stressed.