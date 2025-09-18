EAEU, Egypt to continue meticulous work on free trade deal — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Egypt will continue their meticulous work on concluding a free trade agreement, Mikael Agasandyan, head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s First CIS Department, told TASS.

"The negotiation process is not yet complete and requires continued meticulous expert work," he said when asked a respective question.

There's no point in speculating about when an agreement will be reached, the diplomat added. "Let's not read tea leaves. An agreement will be reached when the parties reach mutually acceptable solutions on product positions. It's hard to say when that will happen," he said.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said earlier that Moscow proposed restarting negotiations on a free trade agreement between Egypt and the Eurasian Economic Union.