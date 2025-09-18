Joint parade attendance by Putin, Xi strengthens bilateral ties — deputy defense minister

BEIJING, September 18. /TASS/. The joint appearance of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in parades in Moscow and Beijing has given a boost to the development of Russia-China relations, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Anna Tsivilyova said.

"The joint appearance of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in the solemn parades in Moscow and Beijing has provided an additional impetus to the strategic development of bilateral relations and highlighted the shared views of our countries on history and the current state of affairs in the world," she stated at the 12th Xiangshan international security forum in Beijing.

According to Tsivilyova, the large-scale celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the end of World War II "confirmed China’s role as one of the key leaders in the field of security in the modern world." She noted that it is extremely important that China "carefully preserves the historical memory of the events of World War II, while a number of states distort the truth about Victory in the Great Patriotic War." "But no one will be able to rewrite the history of the true victors, silence or undermine their feat," Tsivilyova concluded.

On September 3, Beijing hosted a grand parade attended by Xi Jinping, Putin, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and heads of state and government from more than 20 countries. The ceremony lasted 70 minutes, during which China showcased traditional military branches and new types of armed forces: 45 units, advanced missile systems, tanks, aircraft, and domestically produced unmanned vehicles.

This year’s Xiangshan Forum, held under the motto "Upholding International Order and Promoting Peaceful Development" is taking place from September 17 to 19, with representatives from over 100 countries participating. The forum has been held regularly since 2006 and is organized by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Academy of Military Sciences. The annual event in Beijing focuses on security cooperation both in the Asia-Pacific region and on a global scale. The main principles of this important platform for promoting military dialogue are equality, transparency, tolerance, and exchange of experience.