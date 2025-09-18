Russian units advance near five residential localities in DPR, military expert says

LUGANSK, September 18. /TASS/. Russian forces have taken up new positions near five residential areas in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) - Shandrigolovo, Derilovo, Stavki, Kirovsk (called Zarechnoye in Ukraine) and Torskoye.

As military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS, Russian units have been advancing in the Krasny Liman area on a more than 20-kilometer-wide frontline.

"During their successful advance, Russian forces took up new positions in the vicinity of the populated localities of Shandrigolovo, Derilovo, Stavki, Kirovsk and Torskoye in the DPR. The Russian Armed Forces are now active on a section of the frontline over 20 kilometers long which significantly complicates the tactical situation for Ukrainian militants," he said.

The military expert noted that Ukrainian troops "actively resist." According to him, at this time, the adversary is focusing on retaining fortified strongholds at strategic heights in the Krasny Liman section of the frontline.