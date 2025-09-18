Russian tank crews hit Ukrainian positions in LPR

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Tank crews of Russia’s Battlegroup West wiped camouflaged Ukrainian army’s positions, stronghold, and manpower clusters in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), the Russian defense ministry said.

"During reconnaissance missions in the Lugansk People’s Republic, camouflaged Ukrainian army positions, strongholds, and manpower clusters were spotted in a forest. A T-72B3M tank crew of the Battlegroup West’s 25th army motor rifle brigade hit and destroyed a Ukrainian stronghold at distance of more than five kilometers with a 125mm projectiles," it said.

According to the ministry, the tank fire was adjusted by drone operators.