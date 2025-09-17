Ukraine could be the West's last attempt to undermine Russia — expert

BEIJING, September 17. /TASS/. The Ukrainian crisis could become the West's final attempt to weaken and undermine Russia, Sergey Karaganov, the Honorary Chairman of the Presidium of the Council for Foreign and Defense Policy (CFDP) and Academic Supervisor of the Department of World Economy and International Affairs at the National Research University Higher School of Economics, told TASS.

"Regarding Ukraine, we must understand: this is not a war against unfortunate and misled Ukrainians, it is a war against the collective West, against collective Europe," said Karaganov, who is participating in the 12th Xiangshan International Security Forum in Beijing. "The crisis in Ukraine is, I hope, the West's last attempt to alter the course of history in order to undermine Russia and indirectly weaken China."

The scholar clarified that the Ukrainian conflict is an attempt to defeat Russia, or to inflict sufficient damage to force the Russian elite "to give up and surrender and turn to the West."

"There is a rising tide of hostility against a strong Russia, and this resentment in Europe, which is forcing us to inflict a strategic defeat on it, is fueled by its own sense of impotence," he explained.

As Karaganov noted, the United States has already realized that the conflict in Ukraine could lead to nuclear escalation and has "begun to reconsider its approach."

"Perhaps the Europeans will come to their senses, and then we will have normal relations with some European countries, if not most of them," he added.

Karaganov noted that China is taking a measured stance on the Ukrainian issue. "We have close cooperation, both military and economic. China will not turn its back on Russia," he emphasized.

Karaganov also pointed to the stabilizing role Beijing plays on the international stage. In particular, he recalled China's expanding constructive role in the Middle East. "It is a global power with a great history and global thinking, and it is quite open," he said.

Interaction at Xiangshan Forum

The scholar noted that China's openness is increasingly evident every year at the Beijing Security Forum, which "provides an opportunity not only to gain a deeper understanding of the thinking of our Chinese partners but also to see where the world is heading."

Against this positive backdrop, he noted, Russia's western neighbors "have isolated themselves from it, causing significant harm."

"As a result, we've come to understand Europe even less," Karaganov said. "They've isolated themselves in the hopes that things will worsen for Russia. It's a negative-sum game, but here at the Xiangshan Forum, we have a chance to communicate with a broader range of people from around the world and get a more comprehensive picture [of the international situation]."

He expressed confidence that Russia and China, like other conference participants, must work together in the Middle East, from where "the Americans are withdrawing, leaving ruins in their wake."

"This region must be rebuilt, preventing further destabilization," Karaganov explained. "We need to work together to help our friends in the Middle East overcome their problems - this is an economic and military-political task."

The scholar noted that China, with its robust economy, is helping to develop the Middle East, as well as Africa.

"Despite its involvement in the war with the West in Ukraine, Russia will have to return there again to maintain stability in the region and allow it to develop freely," Karaganov concluded.

This year, the Xiangshan Forum is being held from September 17-19 under the slogan Upholding International Order and Promoting Peaceful Development. Representatives from over 100 countries are participating. It has been held regularly since 2006 and is organized by the People's Liberation Army Academy of Military Sciences. The annual event in Beijing focuses on security cooperation both in the Asia-Pacific region and globally. The key principles of this important platform for promoting inter-military dialogue are equality, openness, tolerance, and the exchange of experiences.