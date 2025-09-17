Putin satisfied with Russia-India partnership — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is satisfied with the development of the Russia-India strategic partnership, the Kremlin press service reported following a telephone conversation between the Russian leader and the Indian prime minister.

"[The Russian side] expressed satisfaction with the current successful development of the special privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India, to which Narendra Modi is making a significant personal contribution," the statement said.

Putin also noted that, throughout modern history, "relations between India and Russia have been friendly and have enjoyed nationwide support in both countries.".