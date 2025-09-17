Attempts to 'tempt Putin' with US trade will not work on Ukrainian issue — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Territorial exchanges or trying to "tempt" Russian President Vladimir Putin by restoring trade with the United States on the Ukraine question will not work, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

The minister recalled Vladimir Zelensky’s statement that for Ukraine, victory would be considered preserving its statehood. "The essence of this admission was that he understands the impossibility of returning to the old life as if nothing happened," the head of the foreign ministry said at a round table for foreign ambassadors devoted to the Ukrainian settlement.

"But then, only days later, speaking at some international conference, Zelensky said that giving Putin any part of Ukraine’s territory - that will not happen. And some may think that territorial exchanges or an attempt to tempt Putin by restoring trade with the US could stop the war. That is not the case," Lavrov pointed out.