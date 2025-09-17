Kiev loses roughly 1,555 troops along line of engagement in past day — Russia’s top brass

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,555 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry on Wednesday.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost up to 190 troops in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, over 250 troops in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West, some 255 troops in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South, over 535 troops in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Center, roughly 275 troops in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and up to 50 troops in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr.

The enemy also lost 14 armored combat vehicles, 12 artillery guns and one Sivalka multiple-launch rocket system, the Defense Ministry specified.

In addition, the Russian Armed Forces hit railway infrastructure facilities and UAV storage and launch sites, the ministry continued. "Tactical aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile units and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces hit railway infrastructure facilities supporting the Ukrainian Armed Forces, storage and launch sites for long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 149 locations," the ministry said.

Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian uncrewed motorboat in the northwestern Black Sea, according to the Defense Ministry.

Also, over the past day, Russian air defenses downed 357 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones, Russia’s top brass added.