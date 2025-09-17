No progress in returning Russian diplomatic property in US — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. No progress has been made in returning Russian diplomatic property in the United States, nor has it been possible to obtain American consent for Russian diplomatic personnel to visit these sites, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters.

"There is no progress, unfortunately. We cannot even secure American consent for our diplomatic personnel to visit our properties. Even on this issue, there has been no change compared to the position maintained under both [former US Presidents Barack] Obama and [Joe] Biden," the deputy foreign minister said.