LUGANSK, September 17. /TASS/. Over the past day, Russian servicemen penetrated 300 meters deep into Ukraine’s defenses near Seversk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

According to him, Russian fighters continue fighting to liberate Seversk in the DPR.

"During active combat, Russian forces straightened the battle lines in the Serebryanka-Vyemka sector of the front line in the DPR and started to advance westwards. Over the past 24 hours, Russian fighters penetrated 300 meters deep into the enemy’s defenses. The front line along which our troops are pressing is more than 12 km wide," he added.