Russia ready to offer Iraq most modern weapons — security official

BAGHDAD, September 17. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to cooperate with Baghdad in all areas of military-technical cooperation, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said at a meeting with Iraqi Defense Minister Thabit al-Abbasi.

"We are ready to cooperate in all areas, including the provision of advanced weapons and military equipment," Shoigu said. "We are ready to provide the Iraqi government with the most advanced Russian-made weapons and military equipment, which have demonstrated their tactical and technical capabilities in actual combat situations," the security official emphasized.

Shoigu specified that Russia offers its foreign partners a wider range of defense solutions in the field of air defense and missile technologies. "Unlike other major players, Russia offers its foreign partners a wider range of defense solutions in the field of air defense and missile technologies, including for aviation and naval equipment. This allows them to strengthen their defense capabilities and positions in the region," the security official added.