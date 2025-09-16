Putin thanks foreign delegations for participation in Zapad 2025 military drills

MULINO /The Nizhny Novgorod Region/, September 16. /TASS/. Following the completion of the active phase of the Zapad 2025 joint military drills on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked representatives of the military-diplomatic corps and foreign military observers for their participation in the exercise.

After the exercises were completed, Putin, dressed in camouflage, met with the representatives of the military and diplomatic corps. The president was accompanied by Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov. Putin was met by the head of the Main Directorate for International Military Cooperation of the Russian Defense Ministry, Major General Alexey Orekhov, who greeted the head of state, saluted him and shook his hand.

"I want to thank you all for your participation. I hope this is useful for you from a professional point of view. From the point of view of establishing a high level of trust between our countries, this is definitely useful," Putin said.

"You have seen how the Russian Army improves itself based on the experience of the Armed Forces in a modern armed conflict," the president continued.

Putin expressed hope that today's event would strengthen cooperation between the countries.

"And I ask you to convey my best wishes to your military and political leadership," he concluded.

The Zapad 2025 exercises, conducted by the Armed Forces of Russia and Belarus, commenced on September 12 and represent the final phase of this year's joint training. The exercises will include practical troop activities across training grounds in both countries, as well as operations in the Baltic and Barents Seas.

Participants also include operational groups from military command bodies and contingents from the CSTO, SCO, and other partner nations, practicing coordinated actions as part of a coalition force.