MELITOPOL, September 16. /TASS/. Ukraine's shelling of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant constitutes a grave threat to global security, according to Yevgeny Balitsky, the governor of the Zaporozhye region, speaking to TASS.

Balitsky warned that the Ukrainian authorities' attempts at nuclear blackmail could lead to catastrophic consequences worldwide. He clarified that while the reactor units are currently in a "cold shutdown" – meaning they are shut down – the ZNPP remains operational and continues to pose a significant risk.

Earlier reports indicated that Ukrainian forces shelled the area near the plant’s fuel depots with artillery, igniting dry grass just 400 meters from diesel fuel tanks. Fortunately, radiation levels at the site and surrounding areas remain within normal limits, and there have been no casualties among plant personnel. The fire has been contained, and the situation is under control of both staff and emergency services.