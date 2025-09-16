Israeli strike on Doha to affect security of entire Middle East — Russian MFA

GENEVA, September 16. /TASS/. Israel's strike on the Qatari capital, Doha, will affect not only the situation in the Gaza Strip, but also the security of the entire Middle East, Yevgeny Ustinov, the head of the desk for human rights and humanitarian issues at Russia’s Permanent Mission to the UN in Geneva, has said.

"It is obvious that the Israeli attack will have the most serious consequences both for the situation in Gaza and for the security of the vast region of the Middle East," he said at an emergency session of the UN Human Rights Council after Israel's strikes on Qatar.

He stressed that the Russian side "strongly condemns the attack carried out by Israel on September 9 on a residential compound in Doha, reportedly targeted at senior members of the leadership of the Palestinian Hamas movement who were there."

He noted that many more innocent people could have suffered as a result of this "massive air strike in the middle of the working day."

"We fully share the assessments of the UN secretary general about the inadmissibility of Israeli attacks on Qatar, which constitute an encroachment on the territorial integrity of an independent state," Ustinov added.

On September 9, Israel carried out strikes on members of the leadership of the Palestinian Hamas movement who were in Doha. The Palestinian movement reported the death of six people, including the son of one of the leaders of the organization in the Gaza Strip, Khalil al-Hayya, and an officer of the Qatari security forces. Reports of the deaths of senior Hamas members have not been confirmed.