LUGANSK, September 16. /TASS/. Ukraine's armed forces have escalated strikes on educational institutions in Russian regions since the start of the school year, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s special envoy Rodion Miroshnik, told TASS.

"With the beginning of the school year, Ukraine's troops have stepped up shelling of educational institutions. Last week, Ukrainian neo-Nazis attacked schools in several settlements of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and the city of Vasylievka in the Zaporozhye Region. A strike on a boarding school in the Rostov Region was also reported. At the time of the attack, more than 70 children were present in the facility. Two staff members were injured, but no children were harmed," he said.

Miroshnik added that Ukraine's armed forces continue to target medical facilities: on September 10, the enemy attacked the Republican Center for Traumatology, Orthopedics and Neurosurgery in Donetsk, and on the same day, a Ukrainian drone struck a hospital building in Belgorod.

Additionally, the Russian Foreign Ministry special envoy noted that last week also saw incidents of civilians being injured by unexploded Ukrainian cluster munitions. "Last week, a 15-year-old boy in the town of Novotroitskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) became a casualty of such an explosion," Miroshnik specified.

Earlier, Miroshnik reported that 115 civilians were affected by Ukrainian shelling last week: 108 people, including 4 minors, were injured, and 7 people were killed.