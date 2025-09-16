Drones intercepted, destroyed in five districts of Russia’s Rostov Region

ROSTOV-ON-DON, September 16. /TASS/. Russian air defenses intercepted and destroyed drones over five districts of the Rostov Region. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties, a grass fire broke out, which was quickly extinguished, Governor Yury Slyusar said on Telegram.

"Our air defense forces repelled an enemy air attack in the north of the Rostov Region, having destroyed and intercepted UAVs in the Millerovsky, Chertkovsky, Sholokhovsky, Bokovsky, and Verkhnedonsky districts. In the Verkhnedonsky district, dry grass caught fire near the Solontsovsky farm, the fire was quickly extinguished. No one was hurt. Information about consequences on the ground is being clarified," he wrote.