Ukrainian army attacks DPR one time in 24 hours

DONETSK, September 16. /TASS/. One strike by the Ukrainian army was recorded in the Gorlovka direction of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past 24 hours, the administration of the DPR’s head and government reported.

"One instance of armed attack by the Ukrainian armed forces [was recorded]. No information about civilian casualties has been received," the report said.

The enemy launched an attack in the Gorlovka direction, firing one munition. Data on the consequences of Ukrainian shelling on September 12 has been clarified: a civilian from the Donetsk village of Aleksandrovka was wounded.