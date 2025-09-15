Lavrov’s meeting with Rubio on UNGA margins neither confirmed nor denied — diplomat

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has neither confirmed nor denied a potential meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

"Work on the top Russian diplomat’s schedule of bilateral meetings continues. I’d rather refrain from anticipating things but at the same time I don’t want to disappoint you," she told TASS when asked whether the two could meet in New York.

According to earlier reports, Lavrov was appointed by President Vladimir Putin to lead the Russian delegation to the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, which opened on September 9. The High-Level Week will be held from September 23 through 29.