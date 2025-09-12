PRAGUE, September 12. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to the Czech Republic Alexander Zmeyevsky urged Czech colleagues to identify who stands to gain from the hysteria surrounding the drone incident in Poland, the Russian diplomatic mission in Prague wrote on Facebook (banned in Russia due to its ownership by Meta designated as extremist).

The Russian embassy stated that during a meeting between the head of the Russian mission and Czech Deputy Foreign Minister Jan Marian, accusations were made against Moscow regarding the alleged "deliberate violation" of the Polish airspace. The Russian ambassador dismissed these claims, pointing out that there has been no proof that the drones belong to Russia’s Armed Forces and that the range of UAVs used by Russia does not exceed 700 km.

Zmeyevsky, who was summoned to the Czech Foreign Ministry at the direction of Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky, conveyed information about the readiness of the Russian Foreign Ministry and Defense Ministry to consult with the Polish side on the UAV incident.

Early on September 10, the Polish Army Operational Command reported the destruction of several objects identified as drones that had violated the country’s airspace. According to Prime Minister Donald Tusk, 19 airspace violations were recorded overnight to September 10. In connection with the incident, NATO, at the request of Poland, invoked Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty to launch consultations among allies.

The Russian Defense Ministry stated that Russian Armed Forces struck Ukrainian defense industry facilities in Ivano-Frankovsk, Khmelnitsky, Zhitomir Regions, as well as in Vinnitsa and Lvov overnight to September 10. No targets in Poland were planned for destruction. The range of drones allegedly crossing the border with Poland does not exceed 700 km. The Russian Defense Ministry expressed readiness to consult with the Polish side "on this issue."