Russian envoy warns of immediate response to any fresh Dutch sanctions

THE HAGUE, September 11. /TASS/. Russia will immediately respond to any additional sanctions from the Netherlands in an appropriate way, Russian Ambassador to the kingdom Vladimir Tarabrin told TASS in an interview.

"Our position is absolutely clear: we will give an appropriate and immediate response to any new sanctions for the principle of reciprocity has not been cancelled," the Russian diplomat stressed as he said the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs had earlier threatened with "new restrictive measures on Russia," accusing Moscow of violating the Polish airspace with drones.

According to Tarabrin, the Netherlands has not produced any evidence of Moscow’s involvement in yesterday’s incident with drones that violated the Polish airspace. He described what he called uncorroborated accusations against Russia as an inappropriate move by the Hague. A number of high-ranking European and NATO officials, including the bloc’s Secretary General Mark Rutte, have pointed to the lack of evidence showing that Russia might have played a role in the drone incident, the diplomat said after he was summoned to the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs.