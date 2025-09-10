Kremlin hopes for restoration of order in Nepal

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Moscow hopes for the swiftest restoration of order in Nepal and the safety of Russian tourists, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We see that the situation has practically gotten out of hand. In this case, we wish Nepal the swiftest return to the constitutional course of restoring order and ensuring the security of citizens and, of course, of all tourists - for us, above all, including the Russian tourists who are present or may be present on Nepalese soil," the Kremlin official said.

Unrest after anti-government protests raged in the Nepalese capital and other cities on Monday and Tuesday. Prime Minister Sharma Oli has stepped down. Protesters set fire to a number of government buildings, including the parliament, Supreme Court, prosecutor’s office. Attacks on politicians and officials’ residences were reported.

The demonstrators opposed the government’s September 4 decision to restrict access to some messengers and social networks that were not registered with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology on time. Thousands rallied, mostly young people and students. Preliminary reports say 25 people have died and more than 600 have been injured. On September 9, the government lifted the social media ban amid the turmoil.