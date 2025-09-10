No information about possible foreign interference in Nepal’s protests — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Russia has no information whether the current developments in Nepal may be the result of outside interference, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"We have no information at all regarding foreign interference," Peskov said at a news briefing in response to a question whether Moscow traces an outside interference in the Nepalese protests and an attempt to escalate the situation in the region.

The unrest in Nepal was triggered by the government’s September 4 decision to restrict access to Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp (banned in Russia as they are owned by Meta, classified as extremist there), and other social networks that failed to register with Nepal’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology within the required timeframe.

On September 8, mass demonstrations involving thousands broke out in Kathmandu and several other major cities. Protesters, most of them students and activists from the Gen Z youth movement, opposed the government’s measures.

The authorities deployed military to the capital and imposed an indefinite curfew. According to latest data, 25 people were killed and more than 630 wounded during the protests.

Although the restrictions were lifted on September 9, protests continued. Protesters set fire to a number of government buildings, including the parliament, Supreme Court, prosecutor’s office. Attacks on politicians and officials’ residences were reported. Nepalese Prime Minister Sharma Oli announced his resignation and the country’s president accepted it. On September 10, the Army of Nepal announced a nationwide curfew.