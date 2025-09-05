Zelensky awaited in Moscow, Russia-US relations: Kremlin shares details with TASS

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin values US leader Donald Trump’s efforts toward peace and his constructive approach overall, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with TASS at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

At the same time, he acknowledged that talks between the two leaders are not easy, as both firmly defend their national interests.

TASS has compiled Peskov’s main statements.

Putin’s plans for the EEF plenary session

Putin’s speech at the plenary session will focus on issues of socio-economic development in the Far East.

Invitation to Zelensky

Putin has invited Vladimir Zelensky to Moscow "to talk, not to surrender."

While progress toward resolving the conflict continues, Peskov stressed that it is too early to predict an outcome: "[Putin] said there is light at the end of the tunnel."

Russia, he noted, is ready to achieve its goals in Ukraine by peaceful means, but if that proves impossible, the special military operation will continue.

Relations with Trump

There are no details yet regarding a new conversation between Putin and Trump: "There are no developments yet."

Talks between them, Peskov noted, are difficult because each defends the interests of his own country. "These are difficult conversations. Each defends national interests. But Putin highly values this and is grateful to Trump for such an approach."

He added that the Russian leader appreciates Trump’s efforts and "the constructive nature of their relationship."

"The Kremlin perceives Trump solely as the president of the United States of America, without any additional subjective characteristics" Peskov emphasized.

Broader relations with the US

According to Peskov, Russia and the US continue contacts through various channels — between the Kremlin and the White House, as well as through special services — but "so far this has not led to a comprehensive revival of all our ties."

Relations, he said, were severely damaged under the previous US administration and will take time to restore: "The process of bringing our relations out of complete paralysis will take time. They are affected by negative inertia. Too much damage has been done to the entire architecture of our bilateral ties."

He also noted that Moscow and Washington have not yet returned to cooperation in culture and sports: "We haven’t gotten there yet."