Ukrainian hit squad eliminated on approach to Dnieper’s island zone

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Russian forces eliminated a Ukrainian assault and reconnaissance group as it attempted to land in the Dnieper’s island zone, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The military agency has also published footage of the group’s elimination.

"This time, scouts detected a fast-moving motorboat carrying the enemy assault and reconnaissance group at the Dnieper’s mouth. FPV drones from Battlegroup Dnepr were dispatched to intercept the Ukrainian hit squad. When the enemy boat attempted to enter the river’s island zone, a series of strikes was delivered on it by the operators of our kamikaze drones. As a result of coordinated actions by servicemen from the reconnaissance unit, the Ukrainian motorboat sank and the enemy assault and reconnaissance group was eliminated," the Defense Ministry said.

The agency noted that reconnaissance units from Battlegroup Dnepr monitor the river surface and its right bank around the clock. In order to prevent any attempts of deploying the enemy’s sabotage groups, the assault drone operators of the reconnaissance brigade are always ready to launch drones and deliver strikes on detected Ukrainian water crafts.