Air defense forces shot down 46 UAVs over Russian regions and the Black Sea overnight

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Air defense systems shot down 46 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions and the Black Sea overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
"On September 4, from midnight to 06:00 a.m. Moscow time, air defense systems on duty destroyed and intercepted 46 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles: 24 over the territory of the Rostov region, 4 over the territory of the Krasnodar region, 2 over the territory of the Volgograd region, 16 UAVs were destroyed over the Black Sea," the Defense Ministry reported.