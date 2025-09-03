IAEA experts to leave Zaporozhye nuclear plant in due time — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Representatives of the International Atomic Energy Agency will leave the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) in due time, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in the fourth episode of the documentary dedicated to Kiev’s provocations against the plant.

"The ZNPP is the Russian nuclear installation. When the time will come, representatives of the Agency [IAEA] will leave the plant," he said on the video posted on the Telegram channel of the ministry.

Shelling of the nuclear plant by Ukrainians created a real threat of a large-scale nuclear catastrophe and it became clear that Ukraine "purposefully generated such risks," Lavrov stressed.

"We could not expect the common sense or the sense of self-preservation from the side of Kiev. In such situation we simply had to involve experts of the IAEA Secretariat in monitoring of the situation at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant," the minister added.