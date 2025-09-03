Trump should look for conspiracies within US itself — senior Russian legislator

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump, who decided to blame the leaders of China, Russia and the DPRK for allegedly "conspiring against the United States" should look for real plotters inside the United States, the chairman of the Federation Council’s commission on information policy, Alexey Pushkov, has said.

President Trump suddenly decided to accuse the leaders of China, Russia and the DPRK of allegedly conspiring against the United States of America while in Beijing.

Whether he said this ironically or not, Donald Trump should know perfectly well that all conspiracies against the United States as a nation and against him personally have always been and are still being plotted in America itself. Which is what he actually said in his speech yesterday. The real plotters against America and its people are there, in the United States itself. That's where they should be looked for," Pushkov said on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, Trump, commenting on the military parade in Beijing, asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to convey greetings to Putin and Kim Jong Un. "Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America," he wrote on Truth Social.