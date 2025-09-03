West should not expect favorable trade with Russia in future — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Western countries should not expect trade preferences with Russia in the future, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Indonesia’s Kompas newspaper.

"The fact that the majority of the collective West and, above all, many EU member states, removed many items from trade with Russia in order to put us under pressure is an unfortunate decision, because every single economy is affected. Even worse, the initiators of the sanctions have lost credibility. In the future, they will not be able to count on the same favourable trade arrangements with Russia as they used to. We have certainly drawn our conclusions, even though we were and remain open to interaction with all our external partners based on respect for interests and mutual benefit," he said.

According to Lavrov, the world is becoming increasingly aware of the fact that absolutely any country can be targeted by aggressive sanctions.

"So, it absolutely makes sense that many countries from the Global South and the Global East want to secure their foreign trade interests and are consistently reducing their dependence on the historical ties with the West," he explained.

In his words, this finds expression in a gradual transition to settlements in national currencies, diversification of cross-border payment tools, creation of new international transport corridors, and the establishment of production and supply chains that are impervious to external pressure.

"All of the above creates a completely different environment in international trade and is an effective answer to some countries acting contrary to the principle of international cooperation enshrined in the UN Charter, and their attempts to obstruct the realisation of every country’s right to development and to hinder the formation of a more just world order," the top Russian diplomat said.