Russia respects Serbia’s independent foreign policy course — Putin

BEIJING, September 2. /TASS/. Russia respects Serbia’s independent foreign policy course, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic in Beijing.

"We see and respect the independent foreign policy course that Serbia pursues under your leadership," the Russian leader emphasized, adding that he was happy to speak with Vucic in person and discuss both bilateral and regional affairs.

"I recall our previous meeting in Moscow, and I am happy to meet with you on the sidelines of today's and tomorrow's events commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II," Putin added.