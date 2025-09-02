Russia ready to cooperate with United States, Ukraine at Zaporozhye nuke plant — Putin

BEIJING, September 2. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to consider establishing cooperation with Washington and Kiev on issues relating to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), and the idea has already been indirectly discussed with the United States, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

"We could cooperate with our American partners at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, too," the Russian leader noted. "Actually, we have already discussed these issues with them. By the way, the same is true as regards the Ukrainian side," he added.

"We have a strong record of cooperation with foreign partners, including with European partners. This in particular concerns our joint work in Hungary," the Russian leader recalled.