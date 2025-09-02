MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces lost approximately 1,295 troops in the special military operation zone as a result of actions by Russian battlegroups over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

According to the ministry, the enemy lost up to 175 troops in the responsibility zone of Russia’s Battlegroup North, over 240 - in the responsibility zone of Battlegroup West, more than 205 - in the responsibility zone of Battlegroup South, up to 385 - in the responsibility zone of Battlegroup Center, up to 225 - in the responsibility zone of Battlegroup East and up to 65 troops in the responsibility zone of Battlegroup Dnepr, respectively.

Servicemen from Russia’s Battlegroup South liberated the locality of Fyodorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day, the ministry said in a report. "Through decisive actions, units from Battlegroup South liberated the locality of Fyodorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the report reads.

Russian air defenses downed 158 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over the past 24 hours, the Defense Ministry reported. "Air defenses downed 158 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement said.

Russian forces delivered a strike on port infrastructure, being used to support Ukraine’s armed forces, in the course of the special military operation over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, assault unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck port infrastructure, being used to support Ukrainian troops, a drone manufacturing site, and temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 162 areas," the ministry specified.