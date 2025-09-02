Putin, Kim Jong Un to hold talks after attending parade together — Kremlin aide

BEIJING, September 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will both attend celebrations marking the anniversary of the end of World War II and are expected to continue discussions afterwards, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"We know that he [Kim Jong Un] has already arrived in China; tomorrow, our president and Kim Jong Un will attend the parade and the reception together. We believe that they will communicate at a bilateral level during these events," he said.

Ushakov added that "an invitation has been sent to our Korean friends." "I think a conversation will take place," the Russian presidential aide noted.