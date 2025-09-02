Over 120 drones attack Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region in past day

BELGOROD, September 2. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army launched 123 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) at residential areas in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region in the past day, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"A drone explosion caused grass to catch fire in the village of Kopanets in the Alexeyevsky Municipal District; the fire was extinguished by a fire crew. A power line was also damaged," he wrote on Telegram.

Nine drones attacked the Belogordsky District and 19 UAVs were launched at the Borisovsky District. "Drone attacks left five civilians injured in the past day. Four men suffered injuries in the village of Borisovka and were taken to City Hospital No. 2 in Belgorod. A woman was injured in the village of Belenkoye, but she did not require hospitalization," the governor noted.

Seventeen drones attacked the Valuisky Municipal District and one drone was launched at the Volokonovsky District. The Ukrainian army launched 15 projectiles and 20 drones at the Graivoronsky District. "An 18-year-old girl suffered injuries in a drone strike on the town of Graivoron," Gladkov added.

As many as 22 projectiles and 25 drones were launched at the Krasnoyaruzhsky District and another 31 UAVs at the Shebekinsky District.