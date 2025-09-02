Tokyo seeks resources, not justice in issue of 'Northern territories' — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Japan does not want justice in the issue of "Northern territories," it seeks the resources of the Kuril Islands, Nikolay Patrushev, Russian presidential aide and Maritime Board chairman, said, commenting on top Japanese diplomat Takeshi Iwaya’s claim that Russia attacked Japan in 1945 and occupied the Kuril Islands.

"Let’s be honest - the Japanese do not need justice these days in the issue of the so-called Northern territories but resources. Both mineral and biological ones," Patrushev emphasized in an interview with aif.ru, timed to coincide with Victory Day over militarist Japan and the end of the Second World War.

According to him, waters around the Kurils possess unique hydrography with currents bringing feedstuff from the bottom for enormous schools of fish. "So it is purely commercial interest behind Tokyo’s ‘concerns,’" the Kremlin aide asserted.

Earlier, the Japanese foreign minister accused the USSR of violating the Soviet-Japanese Neutrality Pact by entering the war against Japan on August 9, 1945.